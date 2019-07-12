The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Edward Cecil Carlisle Obituary
Edward Cecil Carlisle, 67, passed away July 11, 2019. He was born in Norfolk to the late Melvin and Nora Shrieves Carlisle. Eddie, aka "The Mayor of Portlock" never had a bad word about anyone and loved to dance, but his favorite hobby was scrapping metal.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Jeanie Carlisle; sister, Cindy Harrison (Davy); brothers, Robert Carlisle and Steven Carlisle (Tess); step-daughter, Cindy Jones (Chris); granddaughters, Albrie and Krysta Jones; and numerous extended family and dear friends.

The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4-6:00 pm. A service to celebrate his life will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 12, 2019
