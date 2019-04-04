Edward Charles Coxe, 62, of Virginia Beach, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 following a lengthy illness.Mr. Coxe was born in Kittery, Maine, and was a son of the late CDR Robert F. and Loretta M. Coxe.Mr. Coxe worked as a warehouse supervisor at the Navy Exchange, Little Creek Home Gallery, and was retired from the U.S. Navy.He joined the Navy in 1975 and went to Recruit Training Command, NTC San Diego, California. Following recruit training, he went to the Naval Training Center in Meridian, Mississippi and then to the Naval Submarine School in Groton, Connecticut. Following school, he was stationed on the USS Thomas A. Edison (Blue) SSBN 610. He also served on the USS Seadragon SSN 584, the USS San Francisco SSN 711 and the USS Finback SSN 670. During his Navy career, Mr. Coxe was also stationed at Naval Air Station, Atsugi, Japan; Fleet Activities, Sasebo, Japan; and Submarine Group Seven, Yokosuka, Japan. He retired from the Navy in 1995.Mr. Coxe is survived by his wife, Sueko Coxe of Virginia Beach; his son, Mark Kawanaka of Virginia Beach; three sisters, Susan Jones of Gloucester, Patricia Hipkins of Bear, Delaware and Linda Gorton of Harrisonburg; granddaughter Elena Kawanaka; and a number of nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 at 1pm at the chapel at Little Creek Amphibious Base. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary