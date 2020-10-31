Edward Cornelius Davis, Jr., 86, of Virginia Beach, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Thursday October 29, 2020 in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family. He is predeceased by his father Edward Cornelius Davis Sr., his mother Vernie M. Davis, his twin sister Mary Rose Guthrie and four half-brothers, Anderson, Frank, Gary and Hoover Figgins. He is survived by his wonderful, devoted wife of 61 years, Agnes V. Davis and daughters, Donna Coplon (Steve), of Norfolk, Susan Rawls (Bill) of Norfolk and Elizabeth Brinson (Greg) of Va. Beach, nine grandchildren, Melissa Estep (Jarret), Michael Riggs Jr., Virginia Swagert (Clinton), Billy Rawls, David Rawls (Tori), Cason, Caleb, Cameron and Cassidy Brinson, four great grandchildren, Ava Marie and Cullen Riggs, and Noah and Emma Estep, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Eddie was a hardworking man who served his country in the Air Force, he then had a successful career with Norfolk and Southern Railroad where he retired after 44 years. Eddie was a kind and compassionate man who put his family first. He chose to live by the Golden Rule, "Do unto others as you would have others do unto you." Matthew 7:12. He was a faithful member of London Bridge Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, active in the men's ministry and the men's choir. He was a member of Gideon International, which shares the word of God with others.
A service of remembrance will be held at London Bridge Baptist Church by Rev. Greg Brinson, 2460 Potters Road, Va. Beach, on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 11:30am. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 11:00am. A private family burial will follow immediately after the service. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel is assisting the family.
For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at londonbridge.org/events
.
Donations may be given to London Bridge Baptist Church or Gideons International. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com