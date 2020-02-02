|
Edward Downy Hurd, 96, passed away on January 31, 2020. He was born in Roanoke, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, Irvin D. Hurd and Mary Z. Hurd, his brother Milton G. Hurd and his beautiful precious wife, Charlotte Brewster Hurd in 2012, after 69 plus years of a very happy marriage.
He retired from the Norfolk Southern Corp as Regional Manager International Commerce after 40 years of service, both with the Norfolk and Western Railway and then the Norfolk Southern Corp.
He was a faithful member of Epworth United Methodist Church and served many years in various capacities. He also served his country during World War ll as a Jump Master Paratrooper with the 101st Airborne and he was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans.
He was a Noble of Khedive Temple, a 32 Degree Scottish Rite Mason and a sixty plus years Master Mason in the Elizabeth Lodge #34. He was also an Emeritus member of the Khedive Drum & Bugle Corps where he served many years as Secretary-Treasurer.
He is survived by his daughter, Judith Hurd Bowen and husband Frank, and a son, Charles Edward Hurd and wife Ann, all of Virginia Beach. Two grandchildren, Curtis Edward Bowen and wife Rhonda of Virginia Beach and Carolanne Bowen Wollin and husband Tom of Texas. Two great- granddaughters Amanda Leigh Wollin and Paige Taylor Wollin. One step granddaughter Jennifer Countiss Calkins and husband Jon of Colorado. Two step-great granddaughters Jessica Oberst Schuette and husband Tim of California and Jonette Oberst Hall and husband Nick of Virginia Beach. One great grandchild Taylor, and three great-great grandchildren Avelyn, Sedona and Preston. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Elwood Brewster.
We would like to thank Westminster Hospice At Home and all of their loving staff. Special thanks to Amber, Macie, Libby, Delzina and Dr. Whalen. In addition, a huge thank you to one of the most loving caregivers we could have ever had, Gardina, she loved him so much. What a godsend she has been to us.
A memorial service will be held on at 12:00 p.m. on February 5th in Epworth United Methodist Church, 124 W. Freemason Street, Norfolk, VA. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be given to . A reception will follow in the social hall after the Memorial Service. Burial service will be held private at Rosewood Memorial Park.
H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd. chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020