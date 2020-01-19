|
Edward Eugene (Gene) Shiflett, 82, Capt. USNR, ret. of Va Beach, Va. passed away very peacefully at home on January 13, 2019. Born on December 27, 1936 in Huntsville Mo., he was the son of Edward A. Shiflett and Helen G. Shiflett. Gene was educated in Huntsville Mo., and graduated from Moberly Area Junior College. Since he had decided that he wasn't going to be a farmer, he joined the Navy in 1957. After flight training, he was commissioned an Ensign in 1958. After 3 Westpac cruises, Gene was given the opportunity to be a test pilot on the new F4 jet airplane. In 1966 he returned to the fleet, joining VF143 in the Western Pacific where he flew combat missions over Vietnam. Gene logged over 500 aircraft carrier landings. He continued his naval career in Norfolk, Va. as the commanding officer of a new DC9 squadron. He retired from the Navy in 1980. For his wartime service, he was awarded the "Distinguished Flying Cross", an "Air Metal" with a Bronze Star, and the "Navy Commendation Metal" with a Gold Star.
After his retirement from the Navy, Gene flew commercial airplanes first for Piedmont, then US Airways. After 14 years, Gene retired for good. Gene and Kay spent 20 super fun winters in the Florida Keys. Sailing, fishing, and playing golf made for a very happy man.
Gene is predeceased by his parents and his brother, George Samuel Shiflett. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Kay Spindle Shiflett, his daughter, Taylor Edwards of Seattle Wa., his son Daniel Edward Shiflett of Moberly Mo. He had three grown granddaughters, Danielle Taylor (Brian) of Riverside Ca., Katherine Rucks of Modesto Ca., and Sydni Rucks of Seattle, Wa.
Gene will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on February 5, 2020 at 11am. A celebration of his life will be held on February 7, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at The Princess Anne Country Club in Va Beach. Friends are very welcome to both events.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020