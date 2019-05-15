Hon. Edward Everett Bagnell, age 81, of Suffolk, Virginia died May 14, 2019 at home after several years of declining health. He grew up in the small community of Crittenden in Nansemond County and was the son of the late Carl Edward Bagnell and Anne Everett Bagnell Jones.Judge Bagnell graduated from Chuckatuck High School, Randolph-Macon College and received his Juris Doctorate from T.C. Williams Law School at the University of Richmond. During his two-year service in the U.S. Army he received the Army Commendation Medal for Distinguished Service. He began his legal career in Suffolk in private practice with the late Senator J. Lewis Rawls. He was appointed a substitute Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge in Nansemond County in 1967, appointed a General District Court Judge in 1976, and elected to Circuit Court Judge the following year. He served 32 years on the bench and always considered it a high honor to serve the Commonwealth of Virginia. He was proud to be appointed to serve on the Model Jury Instruction Committee for many years. He remained active in the legal community in retirement and had many rewarding years as a mediator and arbitrator. He was a member of the Virginia State Bar for 50 years.Judge Bagnell was a member of the Suffolk Christian Church where he had served on the Board of Deacons. He was a past president of the Lions Club, Crittenden Ruritan Club and Jolly Boys. He was a board member of the Seaboard Bank and Hampton Roads Savings and Loan. Judge Bagnell will be remembered for his love of family and friends, strong work ethic and strength of character, as well as his love of tennis, golf, and fishing at Cape Hatteras.He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Nita Cox Bagnell; daughters Anne Cox Bagnell Everhart and husband Randal of Apex, NC; Molly Bagnell Young and husband Rutledge of Charleston, SC; Elizabeth Bagnell Totten and husband Daniel of Suffolk, VA; and son Edward Everett Bagnell, Jr and wife Erin of Richmond, VA; and eight grandchildren Mary Eston Everhart, Caroline Young, Anne Young, Henry Young, Latane Bagnell, Anne Everett Bagnell, Henley Totten and Crawford Totten. He is also survived by his sister Virginia Lee Bagnell of Suffolk, VA; brothers in law Gordon Henderson Cox of Winston-Salem, NC and Kenneth Allen Lawder of New Orleans, LA and nieces Edie DeSantis, Suzanne Corbin and Cathy Turner.The Family will receive friends in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk VA on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 5:00 pm till 6:30 pm. A graveside service will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Childrenâ€™s Hospital of the Kingâ€™s Daughters, PO Box 2156 Norfolk, VA 23501 or the Bagnell Scholarship Fund at Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 3373 Pruden Blvd. Suffolk, Va 23434. The family would like to thank his special caregivers, Sylvia Anderson and Lisa White for their loving care and kindness. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 15, 2019