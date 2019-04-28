Edward F. Etheridge, 94, passed away on April 23, 2019. Eddie was born and raised in Norfolk. He graduated from Holy Trinity High School, Class of 1943, and attended Belmont Abbey College. He served in the US Navy Armed Guard during WWII. He survived being torpedoed while serving on the SS Esso Harrisburg in July 1944. After the war, He worked for US Customs Service as an Import Specialist, retiring in 1983. Eddie was Past Grand Commander Padul 69 Order of the Alhambra and was a member of Knights of Columbus 3548, Ocean View. He loved playing softball, bowling, Notre Dame football, the Redskins and the NY Yankees.Eddie was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth (Betty) McGuire Etheridge, his parents Herbert V. Etheridge Sr. and Margaret Bray Etheridge, his siblings Margaret Brinkley, Herbert Etheridge, Joseph Etheridge, a niece and several nephews.He is survived by his daughter Carolyn Aunchman (Kenneth /â€œChuckâ€), sons Thomas E. Etheridge (Andrea), Daniel F. Etheridge (Pam), grandchildren Shaun Aunchman, Kristin A. Zavorka(Dan),Andrew, Emily, and Alix Etheridge, step granddaughters Angela Petersen, Brittany Testerink(Jason), Bryce Sykora , great grandchildren Payton and Maddux Zavorka, Kyle Petersen, 2 sisters-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews and special friend Adalaide Bishop.A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00a.m. Thursday May 2 at St. Pius X Catholic Church by Rev. George Prado. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Norfolk Chapel on Wednesday May 1, 6-8 p.m. and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.The family would like to thank Eddieâ€™s caregivers especially from Beth Shalom, Shalom Unit and Freda H. Gordon Hospice. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your . Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary