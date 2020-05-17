Eddie Coley, Jr. (58) of Chesapeake, VA passed away on May 8, 2020 with his loving son Anthony (Tony) Giles by his side.



Left to cherish his memory are his; son Tony Giles, girlfriend of 21 years Rose Hickman, his sister Debbie Gray, nephews; Allen Smith, John (Jr) Elliot and many dear friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. You will be greatly missed by all. Arrangements in care of Cremation Society of Virginia.



