Eddie Coley, Jr. (58) of Chesapeake, VA passed away on May 8, 2020 with his loving son Anthony (Tony) Giles by his side.
Left to cherish his memory are his; son Tony Giles, girlfriend of 21 years Rose Hickman, his sister Debbie Gray, nephews; Allen Smith, John (Jr) Elliot and many dear friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. You will be greatly missed by all. Arrangements in care of Cremation Society of Virginia.
Left to cherish his memory are his; son Tony Giles, girlfriend of 21 years Rose Hickman, his sister Debbie Gray, nephews; Allen Smith, John (Jr) Elliot and many dear friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. You will be greatly missed by all. Arrangements in care of Cremation Society of Virginia.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.