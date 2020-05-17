Edward G. "Eddie" Coley Jr.
Eddie Coley, Jr. (58) of Chesapeake, VA passed away on May 8, 2020 with his loving son Anthony (Tony) Giles by his side.

Left to cherish his memory are his; son Tony Giles, girlfriend of 21 years Rose Hickman, his sister Debbie Gray, nephews; Allen Smith, John (Jr) Elliot and many dear friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. You will be greatly missed by all. Arrangements in care of Cremation Society of Virginia.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Virginia - Chesapeake
4105 Chesapeake Sq Blvd 107
Chesapeake, VA 23321
757-966-2866
