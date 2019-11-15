|
|
Edward Grzybowski, 86, passed away on November 7th 2019 at Brandon Wilde Nursing Home with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents Ludwig and Anna Grzybowski and his wife Myrna Grzybowski. He is survived by his loving sons Lt. Col (Ret) Edward Grzybowski and wife Katie, Eugene Grzybowski and wife Ruth, Gordon Grzybowski, and Lt. Col (Ret) Gregory Grzybowski and wife Joanne; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Edward was employed and retired as a U.S. Letter Carrier. He served with distinction as a U.S. Air Force Military Policeman during the Korean War. He enjoyed flying as a private pilot and was an accomplished stamp and coin collector. He was often seen in his later years participating in yard sales all across Hampton Roads.
The family will receive friends at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home 601 North Witchduck Road Virginia Beach, VA on Friday the 15th of November from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Catholic Church 7800 Halprin Drive Norfolk, VA on Saturday the 16th of November at 10:00 AM. Burial will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park on Sunday the 17th of November at 10:00 AM.
Donations can be made to in the name of Edward Grzybowski. Online condolences can be sent to Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 15, 2019