Edward H. Beales
Edward H. Beales, 76, of Norfolk, VA passed away on July 21, 2020.

Born in Brooklyn, his experiences in the Navy expanded his view of the world from service in Vietnam to Operation Deep Freeze in Antarctica.

He settled in Norfolk after his service, raising his surviving sons Jonathan and Ceillion. Ed was preceded in death by his beloved sister Cleo, his brother William and survived by his sister Mary.

Later in life, he was a dedicated volunteer with organizations focused on improving the lives of Veterans - especially in the areas of mental health and homelessness. His life will continue on through the hearts & minds of his family and the people he helped.

Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home has prepared him to rest for an interment ceremony at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA on June 25 at 11am.

Memorial donations supporting his principles may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) or the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Interment
11:00 AM
Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
