It is with great sadness that the Groton family announces the passing of their beloved husband and father Edward on Nov. 27, 2020. Ed died peacefully at home after a long illness.
He is survived by his wife Julia (aka Julie), daughter Amber, sisters Barbara Lahr, Cheryl McGaha (Johnny), Tracy Weegar, and his beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 4 PM on Dec. 12, 2020 at Rosewood Kellum funeral home (601 N Witchduck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462). COVID guidelines will be observed. To see the full obituary and offer online condolences, go towww.kellumfuneralhome.com