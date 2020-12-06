1/
Edward James Groton
It is with great sadness that the Groton family announces the passing of their beloved husband and father Edward on Nov. 27, 2020. Ed died peacefully at home after a long illness.

He is survived by his wife Julia (aka Julie), daughter Amber, sisters Barbara Lahr, Cheryl McGaha (Johnny), Tracy Weegar, and his beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 4 PM on Dec. 12, 2020 at Rosewood Kellum funeral home (601 N Witchduck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462). COVID guidelines will be observed. To see the full obituary and offer online condolences, go to

www.kellumfuneralhome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
December 4, 2020
Eddie, Will miss you my friend. It has been a long time since we became bud's in 1965 at VBHS. Later you went off to Vietnam and returned back home when your tour was up. We got back together when you worked at Contractor's Paving with Roy. We were a pretty close trio through the 70's . When i moved away to WV I always made time to come and visit with you and Julie. Glad that we all were able to have dinner together last fall. Little did I know that time was ticking away that fast. Keep an eye open at Heavens door for us . We will all be together again my friend.
Gary Tinney
Friend
