Eddie, Will miss you my friend. It has been a long time since we became bud's in 1965 at VBHS. Later you went off to Vietnam and returned back home when your tour was up. We got back together when you worked at Contractor's Paving with Roy. We were a pretty close trio through the 70's . When i moved away to WV I always made time to come and visit with you and Julie. Glad that we all were able to have dinner together last fall. Little did I know that time was ticking away that fast. Keep an eye open at Heavens door for us . We will all be together again my friend.

Gary Tinney

Friend