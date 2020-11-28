Edward John Nazzewski (aka "Dziadek"), 76, passed away on November 23, 2020. Ed was born in Adams, Massachusetts to the late Mathew and Blanche Kruzel Nazzewski. He was predeceased by his step-mother, Albina Nazzewski. He attended Northwestern University from 1962 to 1964. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1964 to 1971, serving aboard two nuclear submarines, the USS Daniel Webster and the USS Lewis & Clark, as a Fire Control Technician. After his service in the Navy, Ed worked for the Richmond, Fredericksburg, and Potomac Railroad from 1971 to 1972. In 1972 he worked for Amtrak in Providence, Rhode Island until 1974. Then in July 1974, he joined Plasser American Corporation in Chesapeake, Virginia. He started as a shop electrician, then became an Instructor for the Service Department, and then Service Manager for the Service Department, until his retirement in December 2010 after 36 years of service.
Ed enjoyed family gatherings, where there was always a smorgasbord of food to share, and despite his healthy appetite, he never gained an ounce. Ed loved to keep moving, whether he was biking, skiing, or working out at Silver Sneakers. He was an avid skier and had a group of friends that regularly adventured to their favorite slopes. Ed also loved things that moved fast, including riding roller coasters. He enjoyed going to Langley Speedway to watch the races in Hampton, Virginia; NASCAR tailgate parties at Wally's garage were legendary.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 53 years, Patricia "Pat" Nazzewski; daughter, Vicki Hayes and grandsons, Sean, Harrison, and Lachlan Hayes, all of Portsmouth, Rhode Island; brother, Frederick Nazzewski and his wife Linda of Adams, Massachusetts, sisters-in-law Sandy Seegers Vaughan, Elaine Seegers Hinzpeter, Trish Seegers, Sandy Lee Seegers, and brothers-in-law, Jim Seegers, Rick Seegers, Rick Hinzpeter and the late Wally Vaughan; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will be receiving friends between 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach. In accordance with the Governor's imposed guidelines, we will be practicing social distancing and face masks are required. Funeral services will be private due to the Covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, Hampton Roads Chapter at 550 First Colonial Road, Suite 308, #4162, Virginia Beach, VA 23451. Please visit his webpage at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
