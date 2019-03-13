Edward Joseph "Buddy" Sanderlin, Sr., 79, of 128 East Camp Perry Road, Hertford, NC, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, in his home. Mr. Sanderlin was born in Norfolk, VA on December 14, 1939, and was the son of the late William Asa Sanderlin and Dorothy Edwards Lefsted. The retired co-owner and operator of Buddy's Supermarket in Norfolk VA, he had also later been employed as a supervisor with Food Lion. A member of Corinth Baptist Church, he had served in the Army National Guard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Louise Smith Sanderlin; a daughter, Diane Louise Boeger; and by a brother, Robert Sanderlin. Surviving are his wife, Tenah Watkins Trull Sanderlin; a daughter, Barbara Young and husband, Charles, of Virginia Beach, VA; three sons, Edward J. Sanderlin, Jr. and wife, Jackie, of Wake Forest, NC, David K. Sanderlin and wife, Amy, of Richmond, VA, and William H. "Bill" Sanderlin of Hertford; and a brother, William "Butch" Sanderlin, Jr. of Dallas, TX. Also surviving are Tenah's two children, a daughter, Lisen Trull Ringer and husband, Jeff, of Virginia Beach; and a son, James Whitney Trull of Franklin, VA. Together Buddy and Tenah shared 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary