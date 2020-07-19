Edward Keith McElrath, 60, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born in West Mifflin, PA to the late Helen E. McElrath and Clifford F. McElrath. He was predeceased by his brother, Clifford F. McElrath, Jr. He is survived by his brother, Douglas (Debbie); sister, Nancy (Stephen); nephews, Douglas Jr. (Shannon) and James (Paula); nieces, Denise (Andress) and Jennifer (Jason): ten grand nieces and nephews; special friend, Brittany French; and his much-loved caregiver, Gail Knight.



He lived most of his life in West Mifflin, becoming a resident of Norfolk, VA in 2011 upon the death of his father. He was an active Jr. fireman and then fireman at the station next door for many years where he was called "Tiger," his childhood nickname. He never let his special needs get in the way, and worked at various jobs throughout his life, ending with time spent at a day support center in Suffolk, VA. He loved dogs, even though he never did have one of his own. In recent years, he lived at his sister's house, Zuni Presbyterian Homes in Zuni, VA, and with Gail in Courtland, VA.



He was a member of the Tidewater Harley Owners Group for a few years, riding in Steve's sidecar and nicknamed, "Side Car Ed." He bowled for many years in the Special Olympics with Brittany.



There will be a grave-side service at 11 am Monday, July 20, 2020 at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA, with Pastor Pam Gardner officiating.



