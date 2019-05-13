Home

Edward Kent Cox

Edward Kent Cox Obituary
Edward Kent Cox departed this earthly life on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Born December 29, 1964, he was a son of the late Namon Edward Cox and Barbara Ann Graham Cox. Mr. Cox proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He retired from Huntington Ingalls Industries. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, and a sister.Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Melissa Lynne Taylor; seven children; three grandsons; a brother, Roy David Cox; a sister, Veronica Cook and her husband, Darryl, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family.A celebration of Kentâ€™s life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at his home, Dragonslate Farm. The family is being served by R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel where condolences may be registered at www.rwbakerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 13, 2019
