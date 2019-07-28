The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1416 Cedar Road 
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 548-2200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Lebanon Baptist Church
215 Las Gaviotas Blvd.
Chesapeake, VA
Edward Kurt Harley, 93 of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on July 24, 2019. He was a native and longtime resident of New York, N.Y and a resident of Chesapeake for the past 14 years. He was the son of the late Eddie and Evelyn Bolds Harley. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Elizabeth Morris Harley and son Edward Cecil Harley. He earned his Bachelorâ€™s degree from John Jay College of Criminal Justice. He retired from the New York City Police Department after a long distinguished career as a Sergeant and worked for the New York City Board of Education as an English teacher. He is survived by his children; Ronald (Andrea) Harley of Chesapeake, VA, Nathan (Norma) Harley of Riverside, CA, Diane (William) Taylor of Chesapeake, VA, Kevin (Pauline) Harley of San Diego, CA, Theresa Harley of Albany, NY, and Evelyn (Christopher) Harrell of Virginia Beach, VA.; 19 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of H.D Oliver Funeral Apts, 1416 Cedar Rd.,Chesapeake on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 6-8 pm. A home going celebration will be held at Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 11:00 am on August 1, 2019, at 215 Las Gaviotas Blvd., Chesapeake, VA. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 28, 2019
