Edward L. Brown was called home Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Charlie and Nettie Brown and served in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by four children, Kyndis Alexander (Billy), Carlos Brown, Terrence Brown and Edward Woolard; one brother, Nathaniel Brown; six grandchildren, Kyndrik Brown, Yatasia Alexander, Greogory Peoples, Shaquan Bethea, Nashon Brown and LaRay Owens as well as a host of devoted friends, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and family. He will be honored with a viewing 4pm-8pm, Friday, March 22, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley. Funeral Services will be held, 10am Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 21, 2019