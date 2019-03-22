|
|
Edward L. Brown was called home Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Charlie and Nettie Brown and served in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his wife, Jean and four children, Kyndis Alexander (Billy), Carlos Brown, Terrence Brown and Edward Woolard; one brother, Nathaniel Brown; six grandchildren, Kyndrik Brown, Yatasia Alexander, Gregory Peoples, Shaquan Bethea, Nashon Brown and LaRay Owens as well as a host of devoted friends, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and family. He will be honored on Friday, March 22, 2019 with a viewing at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Ave. from 4pm-8pm. Funeral Services will be Saturday at 10am.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2019