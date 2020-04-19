The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 622-1085
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
live stream
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward L. Brown Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward L. Brown Jr. Obituary
Edward L. Brown Jr. was called home to be with the Lord on April 15, 2020. He was a retired Longshoreman, member of Local 1248 for 38 years. Edward is predeceased by his father, Edward L. Brown, Sr. Survivors include mother, Martha Owens, wife, Phyllis P. Brown, Sons, Edward Brown III, Mark Brown (Janey), Daughter, Tracey Brown, four sisters and one brother as well as a host of grandchildren and great-grand children A viewing will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 2-6pm at Graves Funeral Home in Norfolk. A Private Service will be streamed and can be viewed at 11am Wednesday, April 22, 2020 on gravesfuneralhomeinc.com A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a future date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -