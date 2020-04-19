|
Edward L. Brown Jr. was called home to be with the Lord on April 15, 2020. He was a retired Longshoreman, member of Local 1248 for 38 years. Edward is predeceased by his father, Edward L. Brown, Sr. Survivors include mother, Martha Owens, wife, Phyllis P. Brown, Sons, Edward Brown III, Mark Brown (Janey), Daughter, Tracey Brown, four sisters and one brother as well as a host of grandchildren and great-grand children A viewing will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 2-6pm at Graves Funeral Home in Norfolk. A Private Service will be streamed and can be viewed at 11am Wednesday, April 22, 2020 on gravesfuneralhomeinc.com A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a future date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020