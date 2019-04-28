|
|
Edward L. â€œEddieâ€ Goddard, 76, passed away on April 6, 2019. He was born on January 18, 1943 to the late Mary L. and Frederick A. Goddard in Norfolk, VA. He is survived by his sister Betty G. Morris of Virginia Beach. To celebrate Eddieâ€™s life, please use words of encouragement and kind deeds to everyone. Family would like to thank Heritage Hall of Virginia Beach and Interim Hospice for their care and compassion.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park. 631 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach VA. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2019