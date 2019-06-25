The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steele-Bullock Funeral Home
3950 Turnpike Road
Portsmouth, VA 23701
757-398-9100
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Steele-Bullock Funeral Home
3950 Turnpike Road
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St Paul's Catholic Ch
Portsmouth, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward L. Knight

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward L. Knight Obituary
Chesapeake- 66, Affectionately known as "Pookie", passed away peacefully on Jun 19, 2019. Edward was born on Aug 15, 1952, to the late Charles Knight Sr. and the late Quilline Harris-Dozier.

Edward, a retired Pipefitter of Norfolk Naval Shipyard is survived by his loving wife- Shirley M Knight; 2 sons- Willie Rogers (Carla) and Derrick Deloatch (Giang) ; 1 daughter- Sherry Lee (William); 2 brothers- Charles Knight Jr (deceased) and Michael Knight; 2 sisters- Linda Rogers (deceased) and Michelle Burnett (Clifton), grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held on Thurs Jun 27 at 11 am in St Paul's Catholic Ch, Portsmouth. Viewing will began on Wed from 4 pm - 7 pm in Steele-Bullock Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Steele-Bullock Funeral Home
Download Now