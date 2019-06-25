|
|
Chesapeake- 66, Affectionately known as "Pookie", passed away peacefully on Jun 19, 2019. Edward was born on Aug 15, 1952, to the late Charles Knight Sr. and the late Quilline Harris-Dozier.
Edward, a retired Pipefitter of Norfolk Naval Shipyard is survived by his loving wife- Shirley M Knight; 2 sons- Willie Rogers (Carla) and Derrick Deloatch (Giang) ; 1 daughter- Sherry Lee (William); 2 brothers- Charles Knight Jr (deceased) and Michael Knight; 2 sisters- Linda Rogers (deceased) and Michelle Burnett (Clifton), grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Thurs Jun 27 at 11 am in St Paul's Catholic Ch, Portsmouth. Viewing will began on Wed from 4 pm - 7 pm in Steele-Bullock Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 25, 2019