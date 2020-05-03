Edward Lawrence (Vag) Clark of the 2200 Block of Round Road, Brooklyn Park, MD was called home to be with the Lord March 12, 2020. He was born July 9, 1935 in Norfolk, Virginia. He retired after over 25 years from Bethlehem Steel, Sparrow Point, MD.



He was predeceased by his wife, Myrtle Clark, mother, Annabelle Clark, father, Edward Clark, stepmother, Alice Clark, brother, Ronald Clark and sisters, Callie Clark Jones, and Linda Clark Basnight. Survivors include his sister Joyce Clark Perry, and his brothers, Shelton L. Clark (Shirley), and Kim M. Clark (Alyssa), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home, Chesapeake is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store