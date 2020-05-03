Edward Lawrence Clark
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Lawrence (Vag) Clark of the 2200 Block of Round Road, Brooklyn Park, MD was called home to be with the Lord March 12, 2020. He was born July 9, 1935 in Norfolk, Virginia. He retired after over 25 years from Bethlehem Steel, Sparrow Point, MD.

He was predeceased by his wife, Myrtle Clark, mother, Annabelle Clark, father, Edward Clark, stepmother, Alice Clark, brother, Ronald Clark and sisters, Callie Clark Jones, and Linda Clark Basnight. Survivors include his sister Joyce Clark Perry, and his brothers, Shelton L. Clark (Shirley), and Kim M. Clark (Alyssa), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home, Chesapeake is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home - Chesapeake
500 Liberty Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
757-543-9343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved