|
|
Edward Lee Sawyer, 67, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was the son of the late Thomas Sawyer and Grace Boyce.
Ed was a schoolteacher for the City of Suffolk for 31 years. He was a big Denver Broncos fan and was a walking talking comedian. His favorite saying was, "How'm I doin'?"
Left to cherish Edward's memory is his wife, Cheryl Sawyer; his children, Chip Sawyer, Jonathan Carr (Ashley), Chris Sawyer (Lisa) and Jason Sawyer (Kelly) and his grandchildren, Nola Sawyer, Oliver Sawyer, Kayla Carr, Alli Sawyer, Alex Sawyer, Ashton Sawyer, Ethan Lee and Owen Sawyer.
The family will receive friends in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 PM. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 15, 2019