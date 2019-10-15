The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R W Baker & Company Funeral Home
11414 General Mahone Hwy
Wakefield, VA 23888
(757) 899-2971
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Sawyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Lee Sawyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Lee Sawyer Obituary
Edward Lee Sawyer, 67, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was the son of the late Thomas Sawyer and Grace Boyce.

Ed was a schoolteacher for the City of Suffolk for 31 years. He was a big Denver Broncos fan and was a walking talking comedian. His favorite saying was, "How'm I doin'?"

Left to cherish Edward's memory is his wife, Cheryl Sawyer; his children, Chip Sawyer, Jonathan Carr (Ashley), Chris Sawyer (Lisa) and Jason Sawyer (Kelly) and his grandchildren, Nola Sawyer, Oliver Sawyer, Kayla Carr, Alli Sawyer, Alex Sawyer, Ashton Sawyer, Ethan Lee and Owen Sawyer.

The family will receive friends in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 PM. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now