Edward Lee Vanderberry, 82, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Carolina Caring.Born December 12, 1936 in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late William Andrews Vanderberry and Nancy Lawler Vanderberry.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela C. Kelly and a sister, Ann Vanderberry.Lee grew up in Norfolk, VA, where he graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School. He attended Old Dominion University (a division of William & Mary at the time.) He served in the U.S. Army.He was the president of three corporations which dealt in international freight forwarding: EL Vanderberry Co, Inc., Port Delivery Service and CV International, Inc.Boating and fishing were his passion. He served as President of the Marlin Club and Commodore of the Virginia Beach Yacht Club. Lee was also a member of the Propeller Club, the Import Export Association and after retirement served as an officer in his condominium association in Florida.His proudest achievement was serving as a Charter Board Member of CANDII (Childrenâ€™s Aids Network Designed for Interfaith Involvement). This organizationâ€™s purpose was not only to help children with AIDS to thrive, but also to offer support for their caregivers.Lee was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and served as an Altar Boy for many years. In Virginia Beach he joined First Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and Head of the Ushers. In Florida he was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and after moving to Hickory he became a member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church.He loved sports and enjoyed playing football in high school, running cross-country in college and later playing golf and tennis.He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth A. Vanderberry of the home; daughter, Gayle Lynn Underdown and husband Steve of Hickory; grandchildren: Crystal Rowe and husband Chris of Charlotte, NC, Andrew S. Underdown of Moultrie, GA, Matthew S. Underdown of Hickory, NC, Christopher U. Cantwell and husband Walter of Murrells Inlet, SC; great-grandson, Banks Rowe of Charlotte, NC; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins whom Lee considers as immediate family.Services will be held on May 11, 2019 with the time and place to be announced. Memorials may be made to Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School, 4552 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 or a charity of oneâ€™s choice.