Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Edward Lucas, Sr., (Ret. Lt. Commander) passed away on October 26, 2019 at the age of 91. Born in Illinois, but a long time resident of Norfolk. He was pre-deceased by parents, Mary (Korenak) and Stanley Lucas, Sr., a brother, Stanley Lucas, Jr., and a sister, Clara Lucas Paterson.

Ed is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Ann; three sons, Edward, Jr., and wife, Janet of Asbury WV; Kenneth and wife, LeeAnn of Chesapeake, VA; Walter and wife, Jennifer of Chatham, VA; daughter, Nancy Watkins and husband, Kevin of Keswick VA; seven grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Retiring from the Navy he went on to work with the City of Norfolk as an Electrical Inspector. He was an avid pilot, a member of the Commemorative Air Force, Retired Officers Association, Fleet Reserve and the National Rifleman Association. He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Norfolk.

There will be a funeral mass at St. Pius X Catholic Church at 11am, Friday, November 8, 2019. Full military honors by the USN will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery for the interment. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019
