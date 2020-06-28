Edward M. Berdick, a great father and friend, passed away June 25, 2020. Ed was born August 4, 1928 to Elizabeth M. and Edward Berdick in Erie, PA.
He graduated from Kenmore, N.Y. Senior High in 1946, then enlisted in the U.S. Navy on a minority enlistment until his 21st birthday in 1949. After a year attending Muhlenberg College in Allentown, PA, he was recalled into the Navy when the Korean War began. He served for 18 months at the U.S. Navy Shipyard in Brooklyn, N.Y., where he was finally discharged. He then entered Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. and graduated in 1954 with a B.S. in Accounting.
Upon graduation, Ed was recruited by General Electric and assigned to the Television Receiver Department at Electronics Park in Syracuse, N.Y. He was transferred to Portsmouth, VA. when GE moved their Monochrome Television operation to that location. There, he was named Plant Accountant and, subsequently, Manager of Accounting Operations, a position he held until his retirement in 1987.
In 1959, Ed joined the Phoenix, N.Y Lions Club and served as Charter President and later as Club Secretary. In 1987, he was elected District Governor of Lions District 24-D in Virginia. He followed this position serving as Chairman of the Lions Eye Bank and President of the Lions 24-D Charity Foundation.
Over many years, he served diligently as Treasurer for several Lutheran churches to which he belonged. Most recently he also served as Secretary/Treasurer of the Lake Prince Woods Resident Association.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Louise Keiser Berdick, and granddaughters Jessica A. Berdick and Ashley M. Via.
He is survived by his son Edward L. Berdick (Bunny Berdick); daughters Deborah B. Via ( Michael Via), Linda B. Foster (James Foster), Melissa B. Rhoads (Geoff Rhoads); grandsons Edward L. Berdick, Jr. (Jillian Berdick), Michael A. Via Jr. (Sarah Via); and great-grandson Reid A. Via.
There will be a private memorial service for immediately family; a service of remembrance will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to UCHS Foundation Benevolence Fund, 100 Leonard Ave. Newton, NC. 28658. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 28, 2020.