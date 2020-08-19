Edward "Ward" Conway Moncure Moore II, 60, of Nags Head, NC died Monday, August 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
If you were lucky to meet Ward, you were truly blessed as he was one of the most genuinely authentic persons who loved life and lived it to its fullest. The Outer Banks lost a piece of its soul when Ward passed, and heaven just gained a wonderful new angel.
In addition to being the most wonderful husband to Debbie, Ward was also a great father who was so proud of his Mollie. His face would light up at the mention of her name.
Born on December 19, 1959, he was the son of the late Patricia Hall Moore and Edmund Spencer Moore. Ward was also preceded in death by a brother, Jamie Moore; niece, Mariah Moore; father-in-law, Robert Earl Ferrell, Sr.; and brother-in-law, Robert Ferrell, Jr.
Ward is survived by his wife, Deborah Ferrell Moore; daughter, Mollie Margaret Moore of Costa Mesa, CA; brothers, Raymond Moore (Dola) of Nags Head, Kirby Moore (Janice) of Nags Head, and Spencer Moore of Kill Devil Hills; sisters, Beth M. Brooks (Howard) and Julie M. Parkman (Mike) all of Virginia Beach; thirteen nieces and nephews; six great-nieces and great-nephews; mother-in-law, Lenore Etheridge Ferrell of Moyock, NC; a special niece Marylee Ferrell Florsher of Juneau, AL, whom Ward regarded as his own daughter; and many loving cousins, aunts, and uncles.
The family will receive friends and relatives for a viewing and visitation Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Twiford Colony Chapel, Manteo from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. A graveside committal service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Moyock Memorial Cemetery.
A celebration of Ward's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Interfaith Community Outreach (PO Box 1663, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948, interfaithoutreach.com
) or Outer Banks Relief Foundation (103 East 8th Street, Nags Head, NC 27959, outerbanksrelieffoundation.com
).
Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com
.