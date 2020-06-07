Edward (Eddie) Morton Leinwand, 63, of Suffolk, VA, passed away on May 30, 2020. He was born in Emporia, VA on March 10, 1957, and was preceded in death by parents Hyman and Helen Leinwand and sister Nancy Leinwand. He is survived by wife Betty Ellis Leinwand, brother David Leinwand, nieces Abbi Haggerty (husband Chris and great-nephew Harrison), Alease Leinwand, and Addison Leinwand, and mother-in-law Louise Ellis, brother-in-law Mike Ellis (wife Lauren and daughter Tori), sister-in-law Kaye Whitehead, nephew Keith Tomlin (wife Pip and great-nephews Nate and Zach), and beloved dog Chloe.
Eddie began his career as a Chef at The Farmhouse Restaurant in Christiansburg, VA. He then went to work for International Gourmet Foods as an Account Executive where he worked for many years until retirement.
Eddie's wife and family will always cherish his fun-loving personality and the times they spent together laughing, sharing stories, and creating new memories.
Eddie was well loved among his friends, work colleagues and customers and made friends with people wherever he went. He will be dearly missed by those who shared his love of fishing and golf, were entertained by his sense of humor, and enjoyed his cooking.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.