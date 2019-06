Edward “Pat” O’Farrell, 81, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away June 23, 2019.



Pat was born in Bath, Maine on May 10, 1938, to the late Edward and May O’Farrell. He moved to Chesapeake and became the son of the late Howard and Nellie Waller. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles; two sisters, Edna and Gracelee. He was a hard worker. He spent many days and nights fishing, hunting, and working on antique cars.



Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; three loving daughters, Audrey Vaughan, Patricia (David) Mason, and Joyce Negrete; four grandchildren, Poppy, Eddy, Brandon, and Diane; seven great-grandchildren, Austen, Michael, Dean, Ruby, E.J., Mason, and Ava; a sister, Elinor (Johnny) Horton; a large family of Hartman’s, Patrick’s, and Waller’s; as well as Marvin and Melvin, as brothers growing up.



A special thanks to my neighbors who were my lifeline, Pastor Buddy Hoggard, II, and L.D.B.C. for all the prayers, Carolyn’s Pastor, Randy Wooden and Pastor Tammy Daniels and K.L. for all the prayers and encouragement.



The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any food bank of one’s choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at:



www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary