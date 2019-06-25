The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Edward "Pat" O'Farrell


Edward "Pat" O'Farrell
1938 - 2019
Edward "Pat" O'Farrell Obituary
Edward â€œPatâ€ Oâ€™Farrell, 81, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away June 23, 2019.

Pat was born in Bath, Maine on May 10, 1938, to the late Edward and May Oâ€™Farrell. He moved to Chesapeake and became the son of the late Howard and Nellie Waller. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles; two sisters, Edna and Gracelee. He was a hard worker. He spent many days and nights fishing, hunting, and working on antique cars.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; three loving daughters, Audrey Vaughan, Patricia (David) Mason, and Joyce Negrete; four grandchildren, Poppy, Eddy, Brandon, and Diane; seven great-grandchildren, Austen, Michael, Dean, Ruby, E.J., Mason, and Ava; a sister, Elinor (Johnny) Horton; a large family of Hartmanâ€™s, Patrickâ€™s, and Wallerâ€™s; as well as Marvin and Melvin, as brothers growing up.

A special thanks to my neighbors who were my lifeline, Pastor Buddy Hoggard, II, and L.D.B.C. for all the prayers, Carolynâ€™s Pastor, Randy Wooden and Pastor Tammy Daniels and K.L. for all the prayers and encouragement.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any food bank of oneâ€™s choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 25, 2019
