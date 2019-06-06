Franklin â€" Edward O. Tuck, Sr., 86, died June 4, 2019. A native of Greensville County, he was the son of the late Ollie Fielding Tuck and Eva Pittard Tuck. Mr. Tuck was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Marie R. Tuck, and siblings, Linda Bradley, Jerry Mulligan, Ann Holt, Herbert, Ala, Austin, Carrell and Eugene Tuck. He graduated from Greensville County High School and became a communications consultant for Continental Telephone Company, where he worked for thirty years. After retiring, he formed and operated Tuck Communications for twelve years before selling to T.C.I. in Norfolk, VA.He served in the National Guard for ten years and was a member of Franklin Masonic Lodge #151 AF & AM. He was a member of Franklin Baptist Church for more than fifty years and served on the board of deacons.Survivors include one daughter, Mary Dorsey Tuck of Richmond, VA, one son Edward O. Tuck, Jr. and his wife Sherry of Sedley, VA, three grandchildren, Kimberly Wallmeyer (Jordan) of Walters, Amanda Bulls (Chris) of Courtland, and Meagan Tuck of Sedley, one sister Evelyn Atkins of Richmond, one brother Thomas Tuck of Franklin, three great grandchildren Rowan and Theron Wallmeyer and Tuck Bulls, and many nieces and nephews.A Funeral Service with Masonic Rites will be held at 10 AM Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Wright Funeral Home with Rev. James H. Hyatt, Jr. and Dr. Charles Qualls officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Rosemont Cemetery, Sedley. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 PM Friday in the funeral home and suggests that memorial donations be made to Franklin Masonic Lodge #151. www.wrightfuneralhome.org Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary