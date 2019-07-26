|
Edward Preston Grissom, 84, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully, Monday, July 22, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his family.
Born in Old Norfolk County, he was the son of the late Ruben Edward Grissom and Cathleen Lassiter Grissom.
Survivors include his loving and faithful wife of 62 years, Bettie Fentress Grissom; children, Cindy MacDonald and husband Richard, Edward P. Grissom, Jr. and wife Elizabeth, Taylor Grissom and wife Kerry, and William â€œBudâ€ Grissom; grandchildren, Ashlee, Taylor and wife Jana, Katie, Elena, Madeline, Farouk Vance, Preston, Emilee and Payton; a sister, Rebecca VanAusdall and husband Jerry; a niece, Katherine and a nephew, Jay; a brother-in-law Jack Custer; a nephew Scott Custer and nieces, Lee Martin, Bonnie Wright, and Sue Phelps.
A man of deep faith, Preston Grissom was a faithful and devout member of Centerville Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and taught Sunday School for more than 60 years. Centerville played an important role in his faith and his life as a husband, a father, and a friend.
Preston Grissom grew up in South Norfolk. He studied at the University of Richmond, where he received his undergraduate degree in Business Administration. He continued to study at the University of Richmondâ€™s T.C. Williams School of Law, where he received his Bachelor of Laws degree before becoming a member of the Virginia State Bar. Preston Grissom was a member of the law firm of White, Ryan & Reynolds from 1960-1974, becoming a partner in 1972. He served as First Judicial Circuit Representative to the Virginia State Bar Council during 1967-1974 and was Chairman of the Committee on the Unauthorized Practice of Law.
Preston Grissom was instrumental as one who lobbied for the 1963 merger of South Norfolk and Norfolk County which established the City of Chesapeake. He was one of the founding organizers of Chesapeake Hospital Authority (now Chesapeake Regional Health Center) and served as its attorney during its initial stages of operation. He also served as the attorney for the board of directors in the formation of Chesapeake Bank & Trust.
Preston Grissom served most of his professional career as a judge of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Judge Grissom was first appointed as a Substitute Judge in 1961 and later served as an Associate Judge of the Municipal and Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court of Chesapeake from 1964-1970. He was appointed as Judge of the Juvenile & Domestic Relations District upon its inception in 1970. He served in that capacity as Chief Judge until his appointment as Judge of the Circuit Court of Chesapeake in 1990 until his retirement in 1998. When he retired, Judge Grissom was the longest serving tenured judge in the Commonwealth of Virginia. He continued to serve as a substitute judge and mediator until his death.
During his tenure in the court, Judge Grissom worked tirelessly to improve the court system and its ability to address the needs of families and children. He served as President of the Virginia Council of Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court Judges, Chairman of the District Courts Judicial Conduct Committee, and was elected a member of the Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission by the General Assembly. He served on the Board of the National Council of Juvenile & Family Court Judges, the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Advisory Commission, the Board of Governors of the Family Law Section of the Virginia State Bar and was president of the Virginia council of Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judges. He served on numerous advisory boards and commissions as he advanced initiatives throughout the Commonwealth to support the improvement of Virginiaâ€™s judicial system, development of youth and abused children. He also was one of the driving forces for the design and building of the new court for Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, Chesapeake District Court, and Chesapeake Circuit Court buildings for the City of Chesapeake District and Circuit Court complex.
Judge Grissom served Chowan University for more than 18 years, where he served on the Board of Visitors, Board of Trustees and Chairman of the Executive Committee. A lover of history, he believed it was important to educate future generations of our past. He envisioned and was one of the founders of the Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways History Foundation. He also served on the Norfolk County Historical Society.
Judge Grissom was honored to receive the 1st Citizens Award of Chesapeake in 1990 and the DAR History Award Medal from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in 2018.
A private interment will be in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. A celebration of Prestonâ€™s life will be conducted at 2: 00 p.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at Great Bridge Baptist Church. Rev. Danny Morris will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chowan University Preston and Bettie Grissom Scholarship Fund or The Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways History Foundation.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 26, 2019