1/
Edward Randolph Fraser Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in Norfolk, VA, to Lillian Creamer Goddin and Edward Randolph Fraser, Randy remained a Norfolkian at heart. Predeceased by both parents, sister - Gayle Fraser Spratt, son - Edward Randolph Fraser lll, daughter - Julia Marie Fraser. He passed peacefully at home. He was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, great uncle. A retired banker, Randy loved his family, dogs, gardening, and biking. Celebration of life will be held at another time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved