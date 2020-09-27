Or Copy this URL to Share

Born in Norfolk, VA, to Lillian Creamer Goddin and Edward Randolph Fraser, Randy remained a Norfolkian at heart. Predeceased by both parents, sister - Gayle Fraser Spratt, son - Edward Randolph Fraser lll, daughter - Julia Marie Fraser. He passed peacefully at home. He was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, great uncle. A retired banker, Randy loved his family, dogs, gardening, and biking. Celebration of life will be held at another time.



