(Boog) Edward Ray Harris went to his heavenly home June 6, 2019. He was the son to Kenneth Ray and Ruby T. Harris on September 11, 1962 in Virginia Beach. He is survived by his loving wife Wendy S. Harris, sons Jake Harris, (wife Cassie), Ray A. Harris and grandson Lane Harris, brothers Kenneth Harris (Pamela) and Gary Harris. Many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister Cheryl Bitterling, brother Melvin Harris and foster brother Walter Cartwright. Viewing on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church at 1:00 pm. Funeral service at 2:00. Officiated by Chuck Moseley and repass to follow. Burial at Willow Wood Cemetery.Family assisted by PG Thomasson Funeral Services
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 10, 2019