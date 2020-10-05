PORTSMOUTH- Edward Grace, 90, died October 3, 2020. A native of New York City, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean A. Grace. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Edward enjoyed square dancing and round dancing with his wife for 30 years.
Survivors include his son, Edward R. Grace, Jr. and wife Dottie; four grandchildren, John Grace and wife Ashley, Dwayne Grace and wife Heather, Angela Barbee and Lisa Capps; and eight great-grandchildren, Evie, Solomon, Eric, Evan, Tyler, Ollie, Kailee and Damion.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 3 PM in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Tuesday from 6-7:30 PM. Contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2117 Glasgow St., Portsmouth, VA 23704. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com