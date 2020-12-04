1/2
Edward Reynolds Almeda Sr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VIRGINIA BEACH - Edward Reynolds Almeda, Sr., 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1929, in Mount Holly, NJ to the late Edward Reynolds and Mary Collins Almeda. He called Virginia Beach his home for the past 57 years.

Ed joined the United States Navy in 1947 where he proudly served as a crash crew firefighter, retiring as Chief Petty Officer in 1967. After which, he continued his firefighting career at NAS Norfolk where he served another 20 years and retired as the Fire Chief in 1987.

Ed was predeceased by former wife, Dorothy Deutsch and son-in-law, James Stahlbock. Left to cherish his memory include his sister, Mary Wira; daughters, Patricia Stahlbock and Donna Barter (Pierre); son, Edward Almeda, Jr. (Betsy); special bonus daughter, Starr Brooks; 12 grandchildren, Kimberly Morris, Lynne Colvin, Joey Huggins (Lynn), Camilo Barter (Monica), Jennifer Davis (Alex), Amber Favor (Matt), Jimi DeSimone (Joe), Adam Barter (Jennifer), Brian Stahlbock (Jessica), Justin McGinnis, Katelyn Almeda and Megan Almeda; 25 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Ed loved his family more than life and looked forward to Friday dinners with his children enjoying shrimp and a cold beer at the VFW Post 392, where he was a proud lifetime member. Something he will be remembered for is his honorary post as Mayor of Cardinal Estates, where he welcomed every neighbor coming and going as he sat on his front porch swing, often waiting before dawn to greet his newspaper carrier.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to special friend, Jacki Friedsam, and to Amedisys Hospice nurses, Teri and Julie, for all the love and support they provided to Ed and his family.

The family will welcome friends Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel, at 1264 N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach. The Reverend George E. Deutsch will preside over a private graveside service, including full military honors, on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Graveside service
Princess Anne Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved