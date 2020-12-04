VIRGINIA BEACH - Edward Reynolds Almeda, Sr., 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1929, in Mount Holly, NJ to the late Edward Reynolds and Mary Collins Almeda. He called Virginia Beach his home for the past 57 years.
Ed joined the United States Navy in 1947 where he proudly served as a crash crew firefighter, retiring as Chief Petty Officer in 1967. After which, he continued his firefighting career at NAS Norfolk where he served another 20 years and retired as the Fire Chief in 1987.
Ed was predeceased by former wife, Dorothy Deutsch and son-in-law, James Stahlbock. Left to cherish his memory include his sister, Mary Wira; daughters, Patricia Stahlbock and Donna Barter (Pierre); son, Edward Almeda, Jr. (Betsy); special bonus daughter, Starr Brooks; 12 grandchildren, Kimberly Morris, Lynne Colvin, Joey Huggins (Lynn), Camilo Barter (Monica), Jennifer Davis (Alex), Amber Favor (Matt), Jimi DeSimone (Joe), Adam Barter (Jennifer), Brian Stahlbock (Jessica), Justin McGinnis, Katelyn Almeda and Megan Almeda; 25 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Ed loved his family more than life and looked forward to Friday dinners with his children enjoying shrimp and a cold beer at the VFW Post 392, where he was a proud lifetime member. Something he will be remembered for is his honorary post as Mayor of Cardinal Estates, where he welcomed every neighbor coming and going as he sat on his front porch swing, often waiting before dawn to greet his newspaper carrier.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to special friend, Jacki Friedsam, and to Amedisys Hospice nurses, Teri and Julie, for all the love and support they provided to Ed and his family.
The family will welcome friends Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel, at 1264 N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach. The Reverend George E. Deutsch will preside over a private graveside service, including full military honors, on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
