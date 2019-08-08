|
Edward Stanley Broach, Jr., 80, of Norfolk, VA passed away on August 4, 2019. Born in Richmond, VA, he was the son of of the late E. Stanley Broach and Ruth Whiddon Broach.A lifelong resident of Norfolk, Eddie attended Larchmont Elementary, Blair Junior High, and Maury High Schools. He was a graduate of Old Dominion University. Eddie spent most of his career at Containership Agency and retired from CMA-CGM.
Eddieâ€™s loves were his family, his friends, and tennis. He could be found on the courts of NYCC Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings. His Saturday morning group started in the early 1970â€™s and only recently disbanded. Eddie was a cruciverbalist and recently returned to playing bridge, a skill he learned from his parents.
Eddie is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 58 years, Marjorie Pollard Broach and their five children: Suzanne Oâ€™Donnell and her husband Terry, Teddy Broach and his wife Jill, Megan Bond and her husband John, Caitlin Scott and her husband Robert, and Charles Broach and his wife Wizzie. Grandchildren surviving Poppy are Dixon and Annie Oâ€™Donnell, Curran Broach, Peyton, Teddy, and Caroline Bond, and Jack, Ned, and Davis Broach. He is also survived by his sister Beverly West and her children.
Funeral service will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 8, 2019