|
|
Capt. E. Stanley Wheeler, II (Stan) reached calm waters on November 20, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with a virulent form of Parkinsons, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Stan was born January 13, 1934 to the late Edward S. and Mary Pendleton Wheeler. He grew up in Hilton Village in Newport News. After graduating from Warwick High School, Stan was accepted into the apprentice program of the Virginia Pilot Association. He considered this profession the best in the world and served with dedication, loyalty, and integrity for forty-three years, retiring in 1995.
Stan served on the Board of Directors of the Association for many years. During his tenure came the transition from a floating operation off Cape Henry to the land-based complex at Lynnhaven Inlet. This was the end of an era of special camaraderie, created by hours spent on the boat together waiting for returning ships to arrive.
Mentoring the new apprentices was a special interest for him. He always tried to recruit them for the Potomac River in particular. Its unique challenges, length of voyage and winding character, would hone their skills and test their endurance for fourteen plus hours on the bridge.
Stan was a past president of the Exchange Club of Virginia Beach and a founding member of the legendary pig roasts which are still held each Spring. He was a member of Galilee Episcopal Church, Princess Anne Country Club, Ducks Unlimited, and the Willis V. Fentress Masonic Lodge.
We count our blessings that the Captain was at home, his favorite ship, with us by his side when it was time for his final sail.
Left to cherish their memories: Marcia, his wife and best friend of 57 years; daughter Dana; the apple of his eye, grandson Nicholas; brother-in-law Donald Clarke and wife Layne; Steve and Diane Russell; special family member Wendy Lumsden and husband Greg; and many nieces and nephews who made summer visits in New Jersey and Rhode Island a yearly festival of laughter, love, and lobsters.
We thank the Westminster-Canterbury Hospice team for their care and kindness during Stan's last weeks.
Memorial remembrances may include the Va. Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad, Galilee Episcopal Church, the Salvation Army or a family in need this holiday season.
A Celebration of Life will be at Galilee Episcopal Church on Thursday December 5, 2019 at 2:00pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 30, 2019