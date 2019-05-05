Ed Hurley died peacefully at 2:33 am on April 30 at the Hoy Center at Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay. He was born in Pueblo, Colorado on May 1, 1925 to Catharine Connors Hurley and Edward Hurley. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother John (Jack), who predeceased him by exactly one year, and his sister Mary Patricia (Mimi) Daniel, who died in 2015. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jean, and his four children: Paula Hurley (Bob Graffy), Patty Hurley (Michael Weindling), Michael Hurley (Stephanie Palmer Hurley), and Janet James (Thomas James). He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Rebecca and Joe Graffy, Jacob and Monica Weindling, Rachael, John and Sarah Hurley, Alice James (Matt Doolittle), and Madeline James.Ed was drafted and joined the United States Army Air Force in 1943, following his graduation from high school, in which he served for the final two years of World War II. He then went to St. Louis University care of the GI Bill. In addition to his studies there, he joined the Reserved Officers Training Corp. After he graduated from St. Louis University Law School in 1950, he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force and was stationed in Wichita, Kansas where he was assigned to the department of the Judge Advocate General. He met Jean Dobrott in Wichita and they married on May 10, 1952. Paula was born a year later in the Air Base Hospital. In 1953 he resumed civilian status and served in the Air Force Reserve where he was promoted to Captain.After passing the Missouri Bar Exam in 1953 the family moved to Kansas City. Patty, Michael, and Janet were born in Kansas City and Ed began his career in the claims department of United States Fidelity & Guaranty Co. Following a number of promotions and insurance company mergers, he was made vice-president of Commercial Union and sent to Boston. He retired from CU in 1987 and moved to Madison, New Jersey where he worked as Vice President of claims for Crum & Foster and later as a consultant to several other insurance companies and with the consulting arm of global accounting firm. He retired a couple of years after he and Jean moved to Westminster-Canterbury in Virginia Beach.In spite of health challenges that made him increasingly immobilized over a ten-year decline, Ed continued to love being surrounded by his family and especially his constant companion and fierce advocate, Jean. Two days before his death he was able to experience the love of being surrounded by thirty family members who had gathered to celebrate Jeanâ€™s 90th birthday and what was to be his 94th birthday on May 1.In lieu of flowers, Contributions may be made to the Westminster-Canterbury Fellowship Fund.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 starting at 11 am at Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay, 3100 Shore Dr., Virginia Beach, VA 23451. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019