|
|
NORFOLK - On Oct. 30, 2019, the Lord called home Edward Young Holt, Jr.
Ted was born in Dallas, TX and served a distinguished career in the USMC. He was selected to the Naval Academy upon graduation from high school, but due to changes in the age requirement, he attended VMI for a year then enlisted in the USMC and went to Cornell. He was reappointed to the Naval Academy, where he graduated and was commissioned in the USMC. He served for 32 years and retired with full honors.
Ted served on many community and business board of directors in his retirement years and was well known among community leaders. He was a very active citizen within the Norfolk area and his service will be missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Erline Perry Holt; children, Perri Bayer and husband, John, Ted Holt and wife, Kim, and Andy Holt and wife, Donna; seven grandchildren, Bailee, Ryan (USMC), Noah, Connor, Ashley, Heather, and Wesley; sister, Margaret Gill of Dallas, TX; and nieces and nephews.
Ted will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors. Give thanks to the Lord and for Ted's service to both God and country.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019