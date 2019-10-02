The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Edwin A. Crocker Obituary
Edwin Augustus Crocker the son of the late William and Bessie Crocker, Sr. and brother of Annette Crocker Brown entered eternal life September 27, 2019 after a longtime illness. He was a graduate of I.C. Norcom High School, Class of 1959 and a graduate of NC A&T University, Greensboro, NC. The celebration of life service will be at New Zion Baptist Church by Rev. A. Russell Awkard, Pastor on October 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM. He was an U.S. Army Veteran. Arrangements are being handled by A.D Porter and Sons Funeral Home, 1300 W. Chestnut Street, Louisville, Ky 40203. Phone (507) 587-9678. Information provided by: Fisher Funeral Home, 1520 Effingham Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 2, 2019
