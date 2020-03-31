The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
The Rev. Dr. Edwin Clifton (Cliff) Whitlock

The Rev. Dr. Edwin Clifton (Cliff) Whitlock Obituary
The Rev. Dr. Edwin Clifton (Cliff) Whitlock, 69, peacefully departed to eternal rest on March 26, 2020. He was the son of the late Logan T. Whitlock, Sr. and Ruth T. Whitlock of Portsmouth. Cliff was a graduate of Cradock H. S., Virginia Wesleyan College and Wesley Theological Seminary (M. Div. and D. Min.). After retiring from NNSY, he followed his dream of serving the Christian ministry. He joked that, growing up Presbyterian, he was "predestined" to serve the United Methodist Church.

Cliff was a proud and active member of DeMolay and the Masons. He served as the Grand High Priest of the Grand Chapter Royal Arch Masons in Virginia, Past Master of Lake Drummond Lodge No. 178, District Deputy (Masonic District 36), a member of Khedive Shrine and a 33Â° (Portsmouth and Norfolk Scottish Rite Bodies) and, many others.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lynne Matthews Whitlock and her family; their son, Matthew and wife, Hayley and, his precious granddaughters Elena and Madelyn; sisters, Evelyn Monds (Sam), Nancy Ward, and their families.

Cliff's life will be celebrated at a later date when we can all safely gather together.

Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2020
