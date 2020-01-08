The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Community Church, Western Branch Campus
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Hartung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Floyd Hartung


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin Floyd Hartung Obituary
CHESAPEAKE- Edwin Hartung, 85, died peacefully January 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born December 15, 1934 in Wenona, NC, to the late V. Gladys and Floyd I. Hartung, he grew up in Portsmouth and attended Woodrow Wilson High School. A loyal and devoted husband, Edwin was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Lillian L. Hartung.

He is survived by his two daughters, Shirley L. Ripper and husband Wolfgang of Sunset Beach, NC, Kathryn A. Owens and husband David of Suffolk; grandsons, Andrew P. Owens of Portsmouth and Craig E. Owens of Hilton Head Island, SC, Sven Ripper and wife Jamisen of Aschaffenburg, Germany; brother, Kenneth I. Hartung of Chesapeake; several nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends in the US and Germany.

An Army veteran, he served three years in France, then New York, New Jersey and Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1964. As Shop Foreman in the Sheet Metal Shop #17 in the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, he was always eager to learn and teach, receiving many Certificates of Superior Achievement and the Navy Unit Commendation Award. He retired in 1989, and began enjoying travel all across America.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 AM in Community Church, Western Branch Campus. Burial with military honors will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Friday from 6-8 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -