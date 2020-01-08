|
CHESAPEAKE- Edwin Hartung, 85, died peacefully January 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born December 15, 1934 in Wenona, NC, to the late V. Gladys and Floyd I. Hartung, he grew up in Portsmouth and attended Woodrow Wilson High School. A loyal and devoted husband, Edwin was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Lillian L. Hartung.
He is survived by his two daughters, Shirley L. Ripper and husband Wolfgang of Sunset Beach, NC, Kathryn A. Owens and husband David of Suffolk; grandsons, Andrew P. Owens of Portsmouth and Craig E. Owens of Hilton Head Island, SC, Sven Ripper and wife Jamisen of Aschaffenburg, Germany; brother, Kenneth I. Hartung of Chesapeake; several nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends in the US and Germany.
An Army veteran, he served three years in France, then New York, New Jersey and Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1964. As Shop Foreman in the Sheet Metal Shop #17 in the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, he was always eager to learn and teach, receiving many Certificates of Superior Achievement and the Navy Unit Commendation Award. He retired in 1989, and began enjoying travel all across America.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 AM in Community Church, Western Branch Campus. Burial with military honors will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Friday from 6-8 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 8, 2020