Edwin Capone, 87, of Virginia Beach, VA, entered eternal rest on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
He was born in Syracuse, New York, the son of Elizabeth and Anthony Capone. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Richard A. Capone, a son, Anthony H. Capone, a grandson, Corey Pompa, and his beloved wife, Shirley Ruth Baker Capone. He is survived by his children, Edwin Capone, Jr., Elizabeth Capone Pompa, Kim Capone Burgess, Francis "Frank" Capone, Louis Capone, and Michael Capone, and special friend and companion Linda Bruhner, as well as his best buddy ever, Golden Retriever, Sam. He had eleven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and a sister, Bonnie Capone Zeltmann.
He graduated from the Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse, NY, and attended the University of St. Louis. Deciding that college wasn't for him, he enlisted in the US Marine Corp. After his honorable discharge from the Marines, he attended the Pittsburgh Aeronautic Institute where he obtained his Airline Mechanicâ€™s License. He had the distinction of being one of the longest continually licensed Airplane Maintenance Professionals with the Federal Aviation Administration. He worked for US Airways until his retirement in 1996, but after retirement, he went to work doing what he loved best - fixing airplanes and performing FAA inspections. In his 80's, he became an instructor at The Aviation Institute of Maintenance in Chesapeake, where he taught for many years until his knees would no longer cooperate. He belonged to Saint Matthew's Catholic Church in Virginia Beach, and was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved his church family and will be missed by many. Ed was an avid outdoorsman, and he instilled a love of nature in all of his family. He loved riding his motorcycle, was an expert shooter and gun enthusiast, and continually preached gun safety and responsible gun use and ownership. He played poker every week, loved a good cigar, as well as horror films and war movies, which he enjoyed at an unprecedented volume. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by everyone who knew him.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Monday, Aug. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Matthew Catholic Church on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019