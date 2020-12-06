1/
Edwin Gibson Moore
Edwin (Ed) Gibson Moore, 73, of Virginia Beach, peacefully passed November 24, 2020. He was predeceased by parents, Clyde Maurice and Evelyn Moore, and sister Elizabeth Moore. Ed is lovingly remembered by his two daughters: Allison Leigh Howell (Ritchie Howell) of Kitty Hawk, NC, and Austen Gibson Moore (Jason Hyland) of Denver, CO. and is survived by his brother, Robert Moore.

Ed was born in Richmond, VA. graduated from J.R. Tucker High School and the University of Richmond. He founded Glass Structures, Inc., providing commercial glass services in the Richmond area for decades. He had a larger than life personality, knew no strangers and loved fiercely and deeply.

A celebration of his life will be held in Virginia Beach at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to a foundation being set up to provide access to the beach he so loved at his Virginia Beach Seagate Colony condo. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
