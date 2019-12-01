The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Snodgrass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin I. Snodgrass

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin I. Snodgrass Obituary
Edwin I. Snodgrass of Hampshire Avenue died Friday November 22, 2019. He was the son of the late John Henry and Ina Mae Snodgrass of Big Stone Gap, Virginia. He was an Army Veteran of World War II, went to Germany, France, and Czechoslovakia. He was in the Battle of the Bulge and the invasion of Normandy where he received many medals and ribbons. After the War he joined the Fire Department at the Norfolk Naval Base where he retired as a Fire Chief after 32 years of service in 1975. He was a member of Norview Presbyterian Church in Norfolk where he served as a Deacon, Elder, and on the Board of Trusties. He was President of the 50+ Club for Seniors for over 15 years. He was an Honorary Lifetime Member of the Norfolk Masonic Temple #113 where he had served for over 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lee Copeland Snodgrass, the love of his life for over 67 years. Left to cherish his memories are daughters Phyllis Whitley and David of Grafton, VA, Barbara Farr and husband Steve of Thomaston, GA., sons Edwin Michael Snodgrass and wife Rita from Gloucester and son Gary Wayne Snodgrass of Virginia Beach, VA. 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Other survivors include brothers Billy Snodgrass and wife Peggy of Gray, Tn, Ronnie Snodgrass and wife Mollie of Blountville, Tn; sisters Mary Ruth Lasiter and husband Eunice of Duffield, VA., Joyce Lackey of Norton, Va. and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held in the Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Garrett Bugg officiating. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Dec. 1 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -