Edwin I. Snodgrass of Hampshire Avenue died Friday November 22, 2019. He was the son of the late John Henry and Ina Mae Snodgrass of Big Stone Gap, Virginia. He was an Army Veteran of World War II, went to Germany, France, and Czechoslovakia. He was in the Battle of the Bulge and the invasion of Normandy where he received many medals and ribbons. After the War he joined the Fire Department at the Norfolk Naval Base where he retired as a Fire Chief after 32 years of service in 1975. He was a member of Norview Presbyterian Church in Norfolk where he served as a Deacon, Elder, and on the Board of Trusties. He was President of the 50+ Club for Seniors for over 15 years. He was an Honorary Lifetime Member of the Norfolk Masonic Temple #113 where he had served for over 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lee Copeland Snodgrass, the love of his life for over 67 years. Left to cherish his memories are daughters Phyllis Whitley and David of Grafton, VA, Barbara Farr and husband Steve of Thomaston, GA., sons Edwin Michael Snodgrass and wife Rita from Gloucester and son Gary Wayne Snodgrass of Virginia Beach, VA. 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Other survivors include brothers Billy Snodgrass and wife Peggy of Gray, Tn, Ronnie Snodgrass and wife Mollie of Blountville, Tn; sisters Mary Ruth Lasiter and husband Eunice of Duffield, VA., Joyce Lackey of Norton, Va. and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in the Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Garrett Bugg officiating. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Dec. 1 to Dec. 7, 2019