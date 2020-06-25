Edwin LaPlace Tisdale
1932 - 2020
Edwin LaPlace Tisdale, 88, passed away on June 21, 2020.

Mr. Tisdale was born in Richmond, Va on February 28,1932. He was preceded in death by his parents Edwin R. and Ina LaPlace Tisdale, wife Aurora Velez Tisdale, two brothers Earl Richard Tisdale and James Ronnie Tisdale, and a daughter-in-law Susan R. Tisdale.

Mr. Tisdale attended Granby and Maury High Schools and Old Dominion University. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp serving in the Korean War receiving the Purple Heart. In his early years he worked as an assembly worker at the Norfolk Ford Plant and retired from the Federal Government as a computer analyst. He served as a Past Commander of Legion of Honor Khedive Temple, a Mason with Atlantic Lodge #2 and a member of VFW Post 4809.

Survivors include two daughters, Donna Lynn Ittner and husband Bill and Claudia Leigh Lacey, two sons Edwin J. Tisdale and Michael S. Tisdale; a sister-in-law Sylvia V. Vernon, and Deborah A. Tisdale; seven grandchildren Matthew Ittner, (Leslie), Lana Lyons, (Joe), Lauren, Olivia and Sadie Lacey, Nick and Alex Tisdale and his constant companion and pet Tasha.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 25 from 4 to 6p.m. at Smith & Williams Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 10:30a.m. at Olive Branch Cemetery in Portsmouth. A reception will follow at VFW Post 4809 following the graveside service.

Friends may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 25, 2020.
