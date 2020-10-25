Edwin Leroy Morgan II, passed away peacefully; with his wife at his side, Thursday, October 22, 2020. Born in Guilford, Connecticut he was the son of Edwin Morgan I and Beatrice Gillette. Edwin was a loving husband and father. He always stated he was a master of all trades and a scholar of none. He was always seen with a book in hand or could be heard whistling. He enjoyed time spent with family and friends and telling stories. He had a contagious smile and a warm heart. Was admired by all who met him. Survivors include his loving wife, Grace E. Morgan; children, Edwin L. Morgan III (Jen), Albert A. Morgan, Timothy A. Parrish, Kenneth W. Parrish (Jane), Elizabeth A. Parrish (Dave), Royce L. Parrish (Sue); as well as thirteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 472 N Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake. Pastor Mike will officiate. Reception to follow at home. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com
.