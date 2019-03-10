The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin M. Carter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edwin M. Carter Obituary
PORTSMOUTH â€" Edwin â€œTugboatâ€ Carter, 90, of Loxley Rd. passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, while surrounded by his family. He was born on October 5, 1928 in Enfield, North Carolina to the late Frank and Clara Carter; and was a proud U.S. Army veteran. Tugboat retired as a barge captain for Seafarers International Union; and was an active member of Fairview Heights Baptist Church.He is survived by his wife Jeanette Carter; a daughter, Vera K. Perry; two sons, John Morgan and his wife Jennifer and Roger Morgan and his wife Kelly Belton; five grandchildren, Melissa Jacobs, Leon Perry, Mystee Morgan, Courtney Morgan, Allison Morgan and Sarah Morgan; and four great grandchildren.A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by Rev. Paul Martin. Burial will follow in Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6 â€" 7:30 PM.Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now