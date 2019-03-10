|
PORTSMOUTH â€" Edwin â€œTugboatâ€ Carter, 90, of Loxley Rd. passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, while surrounded by his family. He was born on October 5, 1928 in Enfield, North Carolina to the late Frank and Clara Carter; and was a proud U.S. Army veteran. Tugboat retired as a barge captain for Seafarers International Union; and was an active member of Fairview Heights Baptist Church.He is survived by his wife Jeanette Carter; a daughter, Vera K. Perry; two sons, John Morgan and his wife Jennifer and Roger Morgan and his wife Kelly Belton; five grandchildren, Melissa Jacobs, Leon Perry, Mystee Morgan, Courtney Morgan, Allison Morgan and Sarah Morgan; and four great grandchildren.A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by Rev. Paul Martin. Burial will follow in Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6 â€" 7:30 PM.Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019