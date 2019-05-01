Edwin R. Gorby, 87, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away April 28, 2019. Born in Lumberport, WV, he was the son of the late George and Edna Gorby. He was an U.S. Navy veteran and retired as a Sales Representative from Central Wholesale Building Materials. Edwin was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Brittney Keen. Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Sandra Gorby; daughter, Lynanne Zang and her husband, Gary, of Chesapeake; two step-sons, Anthony Marion of Chesapeake and Timothy Marion and his wife, Joy, of Huntsville, AL; six grandchildren, Keli, Steven, Aimee, Tiffany, Christian, and Maya; and ten great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Thursday, May 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, May 3, at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Union Mission Ministries. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot from May 1 to May 2, 2019