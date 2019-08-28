|
|
Edwin Sledge White, Jr., 78, passed away on August 4, 2019 in Richmond, VA. He was the son of the late Edward S. White and Dorothy Ferebee White. Mr. White grew up in Norfolk and attended the Ferebee School, Taylor Elementary, Blair Jr. High School, and Maury High School. He graduated from Virginia Military Institute in 1963, where he was on the varsity wrestling team and the VMI Glee Club. He later served in the U. S. Army and achieved the rank of Captain. He served in Vietnam where he was exposed to agent orange. When his army career ended, he moved to California where he taught English as a second language. In 2017 he moved back to his home state of Virginia.
He is survived by a brother, Benson Ferebee White of China, and a number of Virginia cousins. The family would like to sincerely thank Mr. James Udeh for his care of Mr. White while in the Richmond assisted living facility.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1st in Forest Lawn Cemetery. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 28, 2019